Wisconsin basketball is doing something special with the crowd on Saturday

Asher Low
·1 min read

Wisconsin basketball has already played some massive games in 2023, but there is no bigger non-conference test than the annual I-94 rivalry. Wisconsin and Marquette will meet on Saturday at the Kohl Center. The Golden Eagles are currently the No. 3 team in America at 6-1 on the year.

Wisconsin fans are set for a white out at the Kohl Center in the biggest game of the year to date. The teams have played annually since 1958 and the Badgers lead 70-59 all-time against the Golden Eagles.

Expect the biggest crowd of the early season when Wisconsin and Marquette tip off at 11:30 a.m. CT on Saturday.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire