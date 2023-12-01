Wisconsin basketball is doing something special with the crowd on Saturday

Wisconsin basketball has already played some massive games in 2023, but there is no bigger non-conference test than the annual I-94 rivalry. Wisconsin and Marquette will meet on Saturday at the Kohl Center. The Golden Eagles are currently the No. 3 team in America at 6-1 on the year.

Wisconsin fans are set for a white out at the Kohl Center in the biggest game of the year to date. The teams have played annually since 1958 and the Badgers lead 70-59 all-time against the Golden Eagles.

Expect the biggest crowd of the early season when Wisconsin and Marquette tip off at 11:30 a.m. CT on Saturday.

The dress code is set for Saturday ❕WEAR WHITE❕ pic.twitter.com/5Qe0C4sDjk — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) November 29, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire