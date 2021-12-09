Wisconsin basketball did something for the first time since 1976 in their comeback victory over Indiana

Wisconsin basketball’s 64-59 win over Indiana ended up coming in historic fashion.

With 1:17 left in the first half, the Badgers trailed 42-20 in their Big Ten opener. Nothing was going right for a team that could do no wrong throughout the previous two weeks. Wisconsin’s second half defense paired with unexpected offense from Chris Vogt quickly flipped the narrative. The Badgers closed the game on an 11-0 run to steal one from the Hoosiers.

The 22-point deficit is the largest that Wisconsin basketball has ever overcome. The only other time the Badgers were able to overcome a 22-point hole? All the way back in 1976 when Dale Koehler scored a game-high 26 points against Ohio State: