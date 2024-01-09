Wisconsin basketball continues its meteoric rise in latest AP Poll

Wisconsin basketball rose to No. 15 in the latest AP Poll, up six spots from its previous rank.

The Badgers dominated Nebraska 88-72 in their only win of the week. But the team is up to 10 wins in its last 11, with the only loss coming on the road at then-No. 1 Arizona.

The only Big Ten teams ahead of Wisconsin in the poll are Purdue at No. 1 and Illinois at No. 10. The conference standings tell a bit of a different story at the moment, as the Badgers (3-0) are the only undefeated team and currently hold a narrow advantage over Purdue (3-1), Minnesota (3-1) and Indiana (3-1).

Wisconsin will continue to get chances to prove itself to the national voters as the next week includes games at Ohio State and at home against Northwestern.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire