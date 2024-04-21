Wisconsin basketball in contact with versatile transfer forward

Wisconsin basketball has been in contact with former South Florida forward Kasean Pryor per On3’s Jamie Shaw.

At 6-foot-10, Pryor entered the transfer portal over a week ago as a rising senior. A myriad of schools including UConn, Arizona, Gonzaga, Illinois, USC, Michigan and Wisconsin have reached out to Pryor since he made his decision to transfer.

That number of programs is now up to 25, according to Shaw.

The Chicago, Illinois native has displayed gradual improvement since his freshman and sophomore campaigns at Boise State.

After reaching the hardwood a combined 13 times in his first two seasons in Idaho, Pyror transferred to Northwest Florida State and averaged 14.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 35 appearances for the Raiders in 2022-2023. He also shot a respectable 46.2% from the field, 35.2% outside and 79.9% from the charity stripe in 28.1 minutes per game. Pryor elected to transfer to South Florida following his third collegiate year

His 13.0-point, 7.9-rebound marks this past season vaulted him into the No. 47 small forward spot on 247sports transfer rankings.

USF transfer Kasean Pryor tells @On3sports he’s heard from the following schools since going into the Transfer Portal. UConn

Arizona

Michigan

Gonzaga

Louisville

Illinois

Ole Miss

Texas Tech

Arkansas

USC

Mississippi State

Ohio State

SMU

Missouri

Villanova

Wisconsin

Cincinnati… https://t.co/WRIhzOe758 pic.twitter.com/HJPJta2Uuc — Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) April 20, 2024

With the departures of AJ Storr, Chucky Hepburn, Tyler Wahl and Conor Essegian, Wisconsin is certainly in need of a boost in size and versatility. Pryor’s length and veteran savvy could provide a spark for Gard’s squad entering his 10th year manning the sidelines.

Pryor is yet to make any transfer decision.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire