Wisconsin basketball coasts to early season-defining win vs Virginia

Wisconsin started Feast Week and the Fort Myers Tip-Off in impressive fashion last night, defeating a 4-0 and top-25 Virginia team 65-41.

The Badgers out-shot the Cavaliers 40% to 32% (plus 44.4% vs 28.6% from three), out-rebounded them 48-21 and never trailed on their way to a decisive victory.

This schedule is a gauntlet with Tennessee at home, Providence on the road and now Virginia before conference play even starts. But last night’s win feels like a jumping-off point for this Badgers team. A win that we will look back upon as the unofficial start to the season.

Leaders from last night’s contest include Steven Crowl with 15 points and 10 rebounds, freshman John Blackwell with 10 points, Tyler Wahl with 9 points and 10 rebounds and Chucky Hepburn with six assists despite a forgettable night shooting the basketball.

Top plays from last night's win! 🔴 Crowl: 15 PTS (7-10 FG) | 10 REB

🔴 Blackwell: 10 PTS (2-3 3FG) | 4 REB

🔴 Wahl: 9 PTS | 10 REB | 2 AST | 1 STL

🔴 Hepburn: 6 AST (0 turnovers) pic.twitter.com/gGwooAFgrW — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) November 21, 2023

An early signature win for Greg Gard’s experienced team.

