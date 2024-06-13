Wisconsin basketball coach Marisa Moseley promotes Margaret McKeon to associate head coach

MADISON – A year ago Wisconsin women’s basketball coach Marisa Moseley turned to a trusted voice to help her build the Badgers program and hired her college coach, Margaret McKeon, as an assistant.

On Thursday, Moseley recognized McKeon’s value again, this time promoting her to associate head coach.

"Margaret has brought an immense wealth of knowledge and value to our program,” Moseley said in a news release. “Her presence and experience has undoubtedly elevated our program both on and off the court!"

McKeon came to UW with nine years of head coaching experience that included a five-year run at Boston University, where she coached Moseley. McKeon also had a four-year stint at New Jersey Institute of Technology, where she guided the program during its transition from Division II to Division I.

At UW this past season, McKeon helped Wisconsin post a 15-17 record and reach the semifinals of the WNIT semifinals. The Badgers finished 6-12 in the Big Ten for the second straight year and equaled their most conference wins since 2011.

"I came aboard last year to assist Coach Moseley in her mission to make the UW women's basketball program a formidable force in Big Ten Conference," McKeon said in the release. "As associate head coach, I will continue to commit my skills and experience to meet that goal."

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: McKeon promoted to Wisconsin women's basketball associate head coach