Wisconsin basketball class of 2025 commit now a 247Sports four-star prospect

Wisconsin basketball class of 2025 commit Zach Kinziger was recently upgraded to a four-star recruit by 247Sports.

The De Pere, Wisconsin native rose to the No. 133 overall player in the class, No. 21 shooting guard and No. 5 recruit from the state of Wisconsin.

This upgrade comes as the Badgers commit excels in summer showcase tournaments ahead of his senior high school season. He recently led De Pere High School to a 5-0 record at the WBY Tournament in Kaukauna, Wisconsin, taking home All-Tournament honors in the process.

The fast-rising prospect also recently entered Rivals’ top 150 in the class of 2025, rising to No. 146. His stock has only risen since committing to the Badgers on August 4, 2023.

Kinziger is one of Wisconsin’s two commits in the class of 2025 at this early stage in the process, along with three-star center Will Garlock. The group currently ranks No. 5 in the nation — though it is only one of a few classes with more than one commit.

The group is set to provide a boost to a Wisconsin program that is looking to snap its seven-year Sweet Sixteen drought. Its class of 2024, headlined by four-star PG Daniel Freitag, has just arrived on campus. So Kinziger and Garlock will not put on a Badger uniform for some time.

But the news cycle surrounding Wisconsin basketball is slow at the moment after the program surprisingly signed Serbian forward Andrija Vukovic on June 10. There are still positive developments to note, even if they won’t impact the program during the 2024-25 season.

