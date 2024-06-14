Wisconsin basketball class of 2024 signees Daniel Freitag and Jack Robison arrive in Madison

Following a hectic spring transfer window and overall offseason, Wisconsin’s men’s basketball team is poised for a reboot this fall.

The program experienced its fair share of movement since the end of the 2023-24 season.

Star forward AJ Storr, fan-favorite point guard Chucky Hepburn and streaky shooter Connor Essegian transferred elsewhere while veteran forward Tyler Wahl graduated after five seasons representing UW.

While the departures appear notable, Greg Gard and company will welcome six new faces to the Kohl Center for Wisconsin’s 2024-25 campaign.

Power forward Xavier Amos, point guard Camren Hunter and guard John Tonje rounded out the Badgers’ transfer portal acquisitions while Serbian signee Andrija Vukovic, point guard Daniel Freitag and guard Jack Robison, will don the scarlet and red as freshmen during the 2024-25 season.

Two of the three first-year contributors, Freitag and Robison, arrived in Madison to begin their collegiate journeys this week.

Freitag, a 247Sports’ No. 104 player in class of 2024, No. 11 point guard and No. 3 recruit from his home state of Minnesota, will likely fill the void left by Hepburn following his transfer to Louisville.

As one of 2024’s most coveted prospects, Freitag can make an immediate impact for Gard’s platoon this season and beyond.

Robison, another Minnesota native, was 247Sports’ No. 145 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, the No. 34 SF in the country, and the No. 3 player in Minnesota when he committed to UW.

The 6-foot-6, 175-pound wing is a left-handed three-level scorer who is especially dangerous from the perimeter. He figures to contribute to UW’s bench unit as a freshman with potential to become a mainstay on the outside.

Although both Freitag and Robison have established strong links to Wisconsin’s staff after the signing process, the two officially begin their tenure as Badgers this summer.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire