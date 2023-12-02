Wisconsin basketball broke a 23-year drought today with win over Marquette

Wisconsin basketball defeated No. 3 Marquette 75-64 earlier today, improving to 6-2 on the season and bolstering its resume before Big Ten play begins.

The win is big for many reasons. Wisconsin maintains control of the I-94 rivalry, the Badgers gained more momentum entering conference play and early-season losses against Tennessee and Providence are looking more and more irrelevant.

Also, important, it’s Wisconsin’s third consecutive win over its in-state rival. The Badgers won 89-76 in 2021, 80-77 in 2022 and now 75-64 in 2023. It is the program’s first three-game win streak over the Golden Eagles since its four-game streak from 1998-2001.

Marquette has many two-game win streaks, but it does not have a three-game streak in the series since 1981-1983.

Wisconsin takes down No. 3 Marquette 75-64 to make it three wins in a row over MU for the first time since 2001. Court storming! @WKOW pic.twitter.com/yr4YDA6sHQ — Karley Marotta (@Karley_Marotta) December 2, 2023

