Wisconsin basketball in the AP Top 25 for a third consecutive week

After an impressive run that started with taking down Virginia and SMU in Fort Meyers, the Badgers were back in the AP Poll at No. 23 two weeks ago. They checked into this week’s list at No. 24, and take on Chicago State on Friday, December 22.

Don’t look past that matchup for the 8-3 Badgers, as Chicago State already knocked off Northwestern on the road and are winners of their last three in a row.

It’s the Big Ten at the top again, as Purdue regained the top spot after beating Arizona this past weekend. The Badgers continue Big Ten play when Iowa visits the Kohl Center on Tuesday, January 2.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire