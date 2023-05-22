Wisconsin basketball announces a home-and-home series with Pac-12 powerhouse

Wisconsin basketball has another excellent home-and-home on the schedule. The Badgers and the Arizona Wildcats agreed to a series that will take place in 2023 and 2024.

Wisconsin will travel to Arizona for a matchup on December 9, 2023 with the return leg happening in Madison on November 15, 2024.

The Badgers are 3-0 all-time against the Wildcats, with a pair of those matchups coming on the biggest stage. Wisconsin met Arizona in the NCAA Tournament in both 2014 and 2015, and took home a pair of wins en route to back-to-back Final Four appearances. They won in overtime in 2014 before Sam Dekker’s brilliant performance led them past Arizona in 2015 on their way to the Final Four.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire