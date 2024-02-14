Wisconsin basketball amid a crash in Joe Lunardi’s bracketology

Wisconsin basketball finally returned to the win column last night with a 62-54 win over Ohio State.

The important win came after the Badgers’ losing streak had reached four games, the streak reaching a crescendo with Saturday’s blowout loss at Rutgers.

That stretch of poor play saw the team drop from No. 6 in the AP Poll to No. 20, fall from first place in the Big Ten standings to a full three games behind first-place Purdue and slide in nearly every bracket projection.

Prominent bracketologist Joe Lunardi put out his updated bracket Tuesday — before Wisconsin’s win over Ohio State — and the Badgers are down to a four-seed.

Consider this: Two weeks of basketball have dropped the Badgers from a potential 1-seed to the 4-line with the fall to continue if the team can’t start stacking wins.

Men's Bracketology: 2024 NCAA Tournament https://t.co/raCbQfMrSF. 🏀🏀 North Carolina's chase for a No. 1 seed has even more implications than usual this season. For the first two decades of this century, the ACC averaged at least one top seed per year. — Joe Lunardi (@ESPNLunardi) February 13, 2024

Time remains in the schedule for Greg Gard’s team to turn it around. It will need to do so soon, or else that NCAA Tournament seeding could completely crash.

