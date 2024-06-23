Wisconsin basketball adds in-state guard to its class of 2024

Wisconsin basketball added in-state walk-on guard Aidan Konop to its class of 2024 on Saturday.

The 6’2″ shooting guard will join the Badgers after averaging 20 points and 6.1 rebounds for Hamilton High School in Sussex, Wisconsin last season.

He joins a Wisconsin class of 2024 that finished ranked No. 62 in the nation by 247Sports. The class is headlined by top point guard Daniel Freitag, who figures to play a large role immediately as Wisconsin works to replace the production of star point guard Chucky Hepburn. It also includes three-star shooting guard Jack Robison.

Konop joins a new-look Wisconsin roster that now includes transfer additions Camren Hunter, John Tonje and Xavier Amos, Freitag, Robison and recent signee Andrija Vukovic. He will join the walk-on group that currently consists of Isaac Gard and Jack Janicki.

Wisconsin is still in preparation mode with the 2024-25 season five months from tip-off. The program will open the season with challenging out of conference games against Arizona, Marquette and Butler before a gauntlet Big Ten slate.

