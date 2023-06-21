Wisconsin basketball adds another non-conference matchup to the schedule

We already know a few details about Wisconsin basketball’s non-conference schedule, but thanks to college basketball reporter Rocco Miller, we now have another matchup.

The Badgers will face a Horizon League opponent in November at the Kohl center. Wisconsin welcomes in Robert Morris on Friday, November 17th.

Wisconsin’s November schedule now has a number of dates, as the Badgers already have a primetime matchup against Tennessee on November 10th, the Gavitt Games at Providence on November 14th, and a trip to Fort Myers for an early season tournament as they will participate in the Fort Myers Tip-off on November 20th and 22nd.

Wisconsin will host Robert Morris as part of its 23-24 non-conference schedule, per sources. The date is set for Friday, November 17th at the Kohl Center. #B1G #HLMBB — Rocco Miller (@RoccoMiller8) June 20, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire