Wisconsin basketball 2022 target Seth Trimble makes massive leap in latest Rivals rankings

The highest-ranked player that Wisconsin has been linked with in the class of 2022 is on his way up the rankings. Badger State native Seth Trimble made a massive leap in this week’s latest Rivals basketball recruiting rankings for 2022.

The 6-foot-3 guard moved up 75 spots into the 34th overall spot. Wisconsin also has a visit scheduled for this June with the Menomonee Falls product. Trimble has offers from the likes of Illinois, Michigan, and Iowa, and is set to visit North Carolina in June.

