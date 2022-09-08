Wisconsin Badgers WR commit Collin Dixon posting huge numbers as a senior

Under wide receivers coach Alvis Whitted, Wisconsin has made a concerted effort to recruit and develop bigger, more athletic players in hopes of landing a dynamic threat to put the offense over the top.

While the early returns have been promising, it’s hard not to get excited about the position’s future, especially as it pertains to 2023 WR Collin Dixon out of Tallmadge, Ohio.

Per 247sports Composite, Dixon is the No. 962 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, the No. 85 ATH in the country, and the No. 28 player in Ohio.

Coming off a monster junior season for Tallmadge High School, Dixon has followed that up by posting 25 catches for 509 yards (169.7 YPG) and five touchdowns, according to MaxPreps.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound WR committed to Wisconsin over offers from Akron, Ball State, Buffalo, Duke, Illinois, Indiana, Marshall, Pittsburgh, Purdue, and several others.

The future of Wisconsin’s WR room looks bright, and the Badgers may have found a diamond in the rough with Dixon.

You can watch his HUDL film from his most recent game here.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire