Wisconsin Badgers vs. Purdue Boilermakers betting lines

Interim head coach Jim Leonhard and the Wisconsin Badgers (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) return home on Saturday to host the Purdue Boilermakers (5-2, 3-1 Big Ten) at Camp Randall Stadium.

Wisconsin is coming off a 34-28 double-overtime loss to Michigan State, where the Badgers were consistently inconsistent.

On the flip side, Jeff Brohm and the Boilermakers are also coming off a 43-37 victory over Nebraska and are winners of four straight.

Wisconsin vs. Purdue odds and lines

Spread Favorite: Wisconsin (-1.5)

Moneyline: Wisconsin (-122), Purdue (+102)

Total: 51.5 points

