Wisconsin Badgers vs. Purdue Boilermakers game recap: Everything we know

Madison, Wis. – In his first home game as interim head coach, Jim Leonhard and the Wisconsin Badgers (4-4, 2-3 Big Ten), who were one-and-a-half point favorites, took care of business, winning 35-24 at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Wisconsin lost the time of possession battle, had less total yardage, and had more penalties than Purdue.

If I had told you that tidbit of information before the game began, I’m not sure anyone would have believed UW would convincingly win that game, but that’s exactly what happened – extending Wisconsin’s streak to 16 straight victories over Purdue.

After riding the struggle bus against Michigan State, Wisconsin’s offense bounced back, registering 381 total yards (203 passing, 178 rushing) on an impressive 7.6 yards per play.

Wisconsin’s defense allowed 431 yards but made several timely stops and showed flashes of a unit beginning to make some strides.

This game was a line drawn in the sand by the Wisconsin Badgers. A loss would have meant a bowl game was in serious doubt, but a win leaves the door open to a strong finish.

Here’s a recap of Wisconsin’s home victory over the Purdue Boilermakers:

Final score: Badgers 35, Boilermakers 24

Key to the game: Wisconsin's fast start

It’d be hard to identify one area that Wisconsin has struggled with the most in 2022, but lack of first-quarter production would be pretty high on the list.

Entering Saturday’s game, the Badgers averaged 4.7 points scored in the first quarter. Those struggles quickly took a backseat when UW scored 14 points in the first quarter and 21 total in the first 15 minutes of play against the Boilermakers.

After an open drive touchdown from Graham Mertz to Skyler Bell, senior safety John Torchio picked up his second pick-six of the season to put the Badgers up 14-0. This interception set the tone for the remainder of the game.

It was over when...

Wisconsin was up 28-10 with 2:42 remaining in the third quarter when running back Isaac Guerendo, who needs more touches, got the ball and sent the Boilermakers’ hopes of winning to the shadow realm.

The speedy tailback waited patiently for his blocking to open up a hole before cutting upfield and making a safety miss – leading to a 54-yard house call that essentially put a bow on the game.

Guerendo’s game-breaking speed needs to be utilized in this Wisconsin offense – I don’t care how, but it needs to happen.

Game balls

QB Graham Mertz: I know, Mertz didn’t light up the box score; however, he did play a damn good game against a good team – and that matters. The Kansas native threw for 203 yards with two touchdowns and no turnovers. He did his job and looked good, making throws on the move. He’s quietly having a really good season.

WR Skyler Bell: It’s hard to ask for more than Wisconsin got from Skyler bell against Purdue. He was targeted four times and caught all four passes for 87 yards and a touchdown. Bell has lived up to the offseason hype and has been a steady No. 2 option in the passing game for UW.

S John Torchio: The Jewelry Thief came to play on homecoming weekend. Torchio registered 10 tackles, two interceptions (one of which was a pick-six), and a pass deflection. His performance was even more impressive, considering his struggles at Michigan State.

ILB Jordan Turner: As you all may know, I was higher than most on Jordan Turner coming into the 2022 season. That said, he hasn’t quite lived up to the hype. Against Purdue, I thought he had a strong showing, registering six tackles and an interception. Inside linebacker has been a weak point for UW, so it was encouraging to see Turner making plays.

What's next

The Wisconsin Badgers (4-4) head into their bye week before returning to the field on Saturday, November 5, when they take on the Maryland Terrapins.

