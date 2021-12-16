Wisconsin Badgers vs. Nicholls State men's basketball video highlights, score

In this article:

The Nicholls State and Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball teams meet in a non-conference contest in Madison, Wisconsin, on Wednesday, Dec. 15.

Wisconsin leads Nicholls 52-50 with 7:42 left in the second half.

Nicholls State entered the matchup 7-3 overall. Most recently, Nicholls defeated Blue Mountain College 87-69 on Monday.

The Wisconsin Badgers came into the game 8-2 overall. On Saturday, Ohio State beat Wisconsin 73-55.

Johnny Davis: Wisconsin Badgers guard Johnny Davis out with illness vs. Nicholls State men's basketball

Badgers' Ben Carlson putback basket

Badgers take the lead! 🙌



They have their first lead of the game since a 1-0 score in the first half

Wisconsin Badgers forward Ben Carlson grabbed an offense rebound then made a layup with 12:21 left in the second half. Carlson's basket put Wisconsin up 48-46 vs. Nicholls State.

Nicholls' Devante Carter layup

Nicholls State guard Devante Carter got a layup with 17:43 left in the second half, and it put Nicholls up 44-33 vs. the Wisconsin Badgers.

Nicholls' Devante Carter driving layup

And that’s another ✌️ for Devante Carter



At the break, Colonels with a 37-28 lead at Wisconsin.

Nicholls State guard Devante Carter drove for a right-handed layup with 26 seconds left in the first half. Carter's basket put Nicholls up 37-28 vs. Wisconsin.

Badgers' Steven Crowl layup

This possession was 📸 perfect for @BadgerMBB. pic.twitter.com/awdHD0xloz — Wisconsin On BTN (@WisconsinOnBTN) December 16, 2021

Wisconsin Badgers center Steven Crowl made a layup with 4:44 left in the first half. Crowl's basket cut the Nicholls lead to 30-24.

Nicholls' Ty Gordon 3-pointer

Nicholls State guard Ty Gordon hit a leaning 3-pointer at the top of the key with 5:56 left in the first half. Gordon's 3-pointer put Nicholls up 30-22 vs. Wisconsin.

Badgers' Jahcobi Neath 3-pointer

Jahcobi Neath hits his first 3-pointer for @BadgerMBB 🎯🎯 pic.twitter.com/EOSvrwYvz6 — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) December 16, 2021

Wisconsin Badgers guard Jahcobi Neath hit a left-wing 3-pointer with 10:43 left in the first half. Neath's basket cut the Nicholls lead to 19-15.

Nicholls' Latrell Jones gets the roll

Nicholls State guard Latrell Jones drove for a layup and got it to roll in with 12:28 left in the first half. Jones' basket put Nicholls up 15-7 vs. Wisconsin.

Nicholls' Ty Gordon driving layup

Ty Gordon hits a 3 to start the scoring and delivers on this take. Colonels up early 9-6.



Nicholls State guard Ty Gordon drove for a layup with 15:49 left in the first half. Gordon's basket put Nicholls up 9-4 vs. Wisconsin.

Ty Gordon: How guard Ty Gordon found a new home at Nicholls basketball after transfer from Troy

Nicholls State pregame warmup

Members of the Nicholls State men's basketball team go through pregame warmups ahead of facing the Wisconsin Badgers.

Here's more Wisconsin Badgers, Nicholls basketball news:

Nicholls State guard Ty Gordon drives on Baylor guard Adam Flagler in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Rod Aydelotte)

Austin Claunch is the Nicholls State men's basketball head coach. Greg Gard is the Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball head coach.

