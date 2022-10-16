Wisconsin Badgers vs. Michigan State Spartans game recap: Everything we know

Interim head coach Jim Leonhard and the Wisconsin Badgers (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten), who were seven-and-a-half point favorites, failed to win back-to-back games for the first time this season, losing a 34-28 heartbreaker in overtime at Spartan Field on Saturday afternoon.

Sputtering offense, losing the turnover battle, getting penalized eight times for 72 yards, and consistently poor tackling isn’t a recipe for success – who would have thought?

One week after Wisconsin’s best offensive performance of the season, the Badgers took steps backward, mustering 283 total yards (131 passing, 152 rushing) on a mere 4.5 yards per play.

Wisconsin’s defense lacked identity, gave up several big plays through the air, and allowed 389 total yards of offense on 5.9 yards per play.

According to Pro Football Focus, Wisconsin’s defense had 13 missed tackles – which isn’t going to cut it.

The program’s odds of winning a Big Ten West title seems out the door at this point, and I can’t believe I’m saying this, but a bowl game isn’t a guarantee, either.

Here’s a recap of Wisconsin’s road loss to the Michigan State Spartans:

Final score: Spartans 34, Badgers 28

Oct 15, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Jayden Reed (1) catches a touchdown pass in spite of Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Ricardo Hallman (2) in a second overtime period to win the game, 34-28, at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

Key to the game: Undisciplined football

Oct 15, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Jayden Reed (1) runs down the sideline chased by Wisconsin Badgers safety John Torchio (15) at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin playing undisciplined football has become a common theme that Badger fans aren’t accustomed to seeing most seasons.

Turnovers (2), Penalties (8), poor offensive line play (5 pressures allowed), missed tackles (13), and countless mental errors continue to plague this team.

Wisconsin and Michigan State are both talented programs that have severely underperformed expectations – the difference was the Spartans made a play when it mattered most.

The Badgers are still searching for an identity seven games into the season – let’s hope they can find one, or we’ll see more games like this one.

It was over when...

After knotting it up at 28 apiece on a 25-yard touchdown pass to Chimere Dike in the first overtime, Wisconsin had the ball back, looking to build on its newfound momentum.

On the first play of the second OT, running back Braelon Allen coughed the ball up, which MSU recovered, and the Spartans scored three plays later – ending the game.

Standout performers:

Oct 15, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) sprints for a long first down against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

RB Braelon Allen: Against Michigan State, Allen registered a career-high 32 carries for 123 yards and two touchdowns. He also added three receptions for 33 yards. Although his fumble proved costly, Allen was one of the few players who found success on offense. He also became the 5th-fastest Wisconsin running back to reach 2,000 yards.

S Kamo’i Latu: Despite having a club, on the one hand, Utah transfer Kamo’i Latu registered a career-high 13 tackles on Saturday and was seemingly always in the mix. He was an excellent find on the transfer market.

OLB Nick Herbig: I thought Junior outside linebacker Nick Herbig stood out against the Spartans. He finished the game with six tackles, five pressures, and a sack. Herbig is immensely talented; he just hasn’t gotten much help creating pressure.

What's next

Oct 8, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Wisconsin Badgers interim head coach Jim Leonhard singles for an extra point after a touchdown against the Northwestern Wildcats in the fourth quarter at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

The Wisconsin Badgers (3-4) will return home next weekend, playing Jeff Brohm and the Purdue Boilermakers (5-2) at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, October 22.

