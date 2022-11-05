Wisconsin Badgers vs. Maryland Terrapins game recap: Everything we know

Madison, Wis. – It took until early November, but the Wisconsin Badgers finally did it; they won back-to-back games for the first time this season.

The weather in Madison was downright awful, with wind and pouring rain playing a factor – nothing went according to plan. Still, interim head coach Jim Leonhard and the Wisconsin Badgers (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten), who were four-point favorites, jumped out to an early lead over Maryland and never looked back, winning 23-10 at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Wisconsin out-gained Maryland in total yardage, dominated in the running game, and won the turnover battle en route to a beatdown of the visiting Terps in a game that wasn’t all that close.

Coming off a bye, Wisconsin’s offense got the job done but had to get one-dimensional, registering 355 total yards (77 passing, 278 rushing) on 5.5 yards per play.

Wisconsin’s defense enjoyed playing in the elements, only allowing 189 yards on 3.0 yards per play and sacking the opposing quarterback five times, two of which belonged to the Big Ten’s sack leader, Nick Herbig.

With today’s win, the Badgers are now 4-0 all-time against the Terrapins, including 3-0 at Camp Randall Stadium.

Here’s a recap of Wisconsin’s home victory over the Maryland Terrapins:

Final score: Badgers 23, Terrapins 10

Nov 5, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) throws a pass during the second quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Key to the game: Wisconsin beat the man in the mirror

Nov 5, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) rushes with the football during the first quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Weather, as they say, is the great equalizer in sports. With conditions being less than ideal, Wisconsin impressed me by winning a bad-weather game in the trenches and running the ball down Maryland’s throat. The Wisconsin way, if you will.

In total, Wisconsin ran for 278 yards and two scores on 6.0 yards per carry. By mitigating the opportunity to make mistakes and taking care of the football, UW beat the only opponent that truly mattered today-themselves.

The Badgers have, at times, been their own worst enemy, but they’re undoubtedly the best version of themselves when they’re able to play fundamental football.

It was over when...

Wisconsin running back Isaac Guerendo (20) outruns Maryland defensive back Jakorian Bennett (2) to score a touchdown on an 89-yard run during the second quarter of their game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

One play. That’s all it took for Isaac Guerendo to blow this game open.

With 10:16 remaining in the second quarter, Guerendo took the carry, found a lane, and turned on the jets, walking a tight rope 89-yards down the sideline for a touchdown to put the Badgers up 14-0.

In a game where the weather made it difficult to move the ball, a two-score lead felt all the more significant on Saturday.

The speedy tailback continues to be an asset to the Wisconsin Badgers offense and should remain a fixture for Bobby Engram down the stretch.

Game balls

Wisconsin safety Hunter Wohler (24) celebrates his interception during the third quarter of their game against Maryland Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.

Wisconsin’s RBs: Braelon Allen and Isaac Guerendo, each topped 100-plus yards rushings and found paydirt against Maryland – hard to ask for more than that on a rainy day at Camp Randall.

OLB Nick Herbig: The Big Ten’s leader in sacks entering Week 10, Nick Herbig, registered four tackles and two more sacks, bringing his season total to eight. Enjoy him while you can, Badgers fans because this guy is destined to play on Sundays.

NT Keeanu Benton: I have to give some love to Wisconsin’s most underappreciated superstar, Keeanu Benton. On the day, he totaled four tackles and a sack, bringing his season total to three – which is tied for the most by a nose tackle at UW since changing to a 3-4 defensive scheme.

S Hunter Wohler: After missing the last seven weeks because of an injury, Hunter Wohler made up for lost time against Maryland. He finished with three tackles and an interception, earning his way onto the field in a three-person rotation that allowed coach Leonhard to play dime with him, Torchio, and Kamo’i Latu.

What's next

Oct 22, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Jim Leonhard reacts to a call during the fourth quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Wisconsin Badgers (5-4) hit the road next weekend, playing Kirk Ferentz and the Iowa Hawkeyes (5-4) at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, November 12.

