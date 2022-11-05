Wisconsin Badgers vs. Maryland Terrapins betting lines
The Wisconsin Badgers (4-4, 2-3) host the Maryland Terrapins (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday in a game where the weather could be the great equalizer.
Interim head coach Jim Leonhard and the Badgers enter as four-point favorites over the Terps, and while inclement weather would typically favor a program like UW, I wonder if that’ll be the case this season.
Both programs are coming off a much-needed bye week, allowing them to get healthier for the stretch run.
Let’s take a look at the betting lines for this weekend’s game, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook.
Wisconsin vs. Maryland odds and betting lines
Moneyline (ML): Maryland +165 (bet $100 to win $165) | Wisconsin -205 (bet $205 to win $100)
Against the spread (ATS): Maryland +4 (-108) | Wisconsin -4 (-112)
Over/Under (O/U): 49.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)
