Wisconsin Badgers vs. James Madison Dukes: Preview and prediction for NCAA Tournament round of 64

Wisconsin basketball opens its 2024 NCAA Tournament against No. 12-seed James Madison on Friday night in Brooklyn, New York.

The Badgers enter the tournament with momentum after a 3-1 week at the Big Ten Tournament. The team had fallen to a postseason afterthought after a rough 3-8 stretch since the start of February. But wins over Maryland, Northwestern and top-ranked Purdue have fans believing entering March Madness.

IT’S BRACKET MADNESS: Enter USA TODAY’s NCAA tournament bracket contest for a chance at $1 million prize.

James Madison is a popular upset pick by some of the college basketball media and a group of television analysts. Wisconsin enters as a heavy favorite, but many nationally have bought into James Madison’s hot-streak entering the tournament.

With the game now fast-approaching, it’s time to put an official preview and prediction on the record:

