Wisconsin Badgers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini football score, game updates at Memorial Stadium

The Wisconsin football team lost its first Big Ten game of the season last week against Iowa and now hits the road trying to bounce back against Illinois, a team led by former Wisconsin head coach Bret Bielema.

The Badgers not only lost their position at the top of the Big Ten West but they also lost their starting quarterback Tanner Mordecai with an injury, and today will mark the first college start for No. 2 QB Braedyn Locke.

JR Radcliffe will provide live updates of the game. Be sure to refresh for the latest updates.

Illinois staff littered with Wisconsin connections

You already know that Bret Bielema, former Badgers head coach, is now head coach for the Illini. Here are the other connections.

Jim Leonhard, of course, is on staff and sort of helping with all facets. Leonhard is a former standout player for UW and also the team's defensive coordinator from 2017 to last year, when he was named interim head coach in the stead of fired Paul Chryst. He was seemingly the heir apparent as head coach before the program hired Luke Fickell.

Aaron Henry, a former UW player, is the team's defensive coordinator. Jeff Potrykus wrote about him this week.

Defensive backs coach Antonio Fenelus also played college football at UW.

Reserve redshirt freshman offensive lineman Joey Okla played at Arrowhead

Big blow on the Wisconsin Badgers injury report: linebacker Jordan Turner is out

The pregame injury report contained a surprise: linebacker Jordan Turner is out for the game, dealing a blow to the defense. Turner has been pairing with Jake Chaney as the team's inside linebacker duo. Turner played all 62 defensive snaps against Iowa last week. The good news is that Wisconsin has an experienced captain, Maema Njongmeta, who could presumably take those snaps. Njongmeta played only two snaps last week, and his diminishing field time has been a bit of a storyline given that he came into the year seemingly primed to be one of the team's leaders on defense.

Quarterback Tanner Mordecai, of course, is out for this game after breaking his hand last week, an injury that required surgery. Braedyn Locke will be the man today for UW.

Others listed as out are running back Chez Mellusi, cornerback Max Lofy, linebacker Aaron Witt, wide receiver Chris Brooks and tight end Jack Pugh. Those who are questionable include defensive back Nyzier Fourqurean, who didn't play last week after going in with a questionable tag. Key defensive lineman James Thompson Jr., who already has three sacks this year, was also largely missing last week after leaving early with injury, playing just five snaps against Iowa. He's questionable, too, as is fellow defensive lineman Isaiah Mullens (who has yet to make his season debut).

Do the Badgers still have a chance in the Big Ten West?

It's looking bleak after the loss last week to Iowa, but Chris Kuhagen has a look at the whole picture.

Long story short: the Badgers are still favored in most of their remaining games, but unless they upset Ohio State next week, Iowa is going to need to lose twice more, and that seems like a reach with what's on the Hawkeyes schedule (Minnesota, Northwestern, Rutgers, Illinois, Nebraska).

How did Bret Bielema get from Wisconsin to Illinois again?

It's been nearly 11 years since Bret Bielema abruptly left Wisconsin to become head coach at Arkansas, and now he's on the opposing sideline as head coach of Illinois. Last year in his first game at the helm back at Camp Randall Stadium, he handed Wisconsin a lopsided defeat that seemingly nudged Wisconsin into a surprising decision: moving on from head coach Paul Chryst.

Bielema's team was shut out by Wisconsin in Champaign in Bielema's first year on the job, 2021.

Here's a larger look at Bielema's journey to this position.

It doesn't mention the famous #karma tweet by Bielema's wife, Jen, which just turned 10 years old in September.

What time is the Wisconsin game on today at Illinois?

2:30 p.m.

What TV channel is the Wisconsin game on at Illinois?

FOX Sports 1.

Wisconsin vs. Illinois: Time, TV and radio info for Badgers' game against Fighting Illini

Do Illinois and Wisconsin play for a special trophy?

Nope, unlike the battles against Iowa (Heartland Trophy), Nebraska (Freedom Trophy) and, of course, Minnesota (Paul Bunyan's Axe), there's no extra piece of hardware coming home for a win against Wisconsin's neighbors to the south.

Wisconsin vs. Illinois predictions, odds?

Wisconsin is favored by 2½ points. Who are our reporters picking in the game? Here are their predictions.

Wisconsin 2023 football schedule

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin Badgers football vs Illinois score, game prediction, time