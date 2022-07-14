Wisconsin Badgers Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Wisconsin Badgers Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

Wisconsin Badgers Preview

Wisconsin 2022 Preview

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen

Wisconsin Schedule & Analysis

Braelon Allen, RB Soph.

It’s a bit much to suggest he saved the Wisconsin season, but he certainly carried the team for long stretches. The young 6-2, 240-pound workhorse earned Second Team All-Big Ten honors running for 1,109 yards and 12 scores – averaging over 100 yards per game – and caught six passes for 37 yards.

Nick Herbig, LB Jr.

The lone returning starter to a fabulous linebacking corps, the 6-2, 227-pound two-year playmaker made 83 tackles with eight sacks, 18 tackles for loss, five broken up passes, and with two forced fumbles in his first two seasons.

Jack Nelson, OT Soph.

Versatile, big, and very, very talented, the 6-7, 303-pound Honorable Mention All-Big Ten performer worked last year at right guard, but is expected to take over at left tackle after starting every game inside.

Keeanu Benton, DT Sr.

A true anchor for the defensive front, the 6-4, 316-pound Second Team All-Big Ten nose tackle made 44 tackles with 4.5 sacks and nine tackles for loss over his first three seasons.

Tyler Beach, OG Sr.

6-6 and 316 pounds, he’s a big veteran who earned all-star honors at tackle but will likely work at left guard this year. He’s a two-time All-Big Ten blocker.

Isaiah Mullens, DE Sr.

A longtime factor on the Badger line, the 6-4, 300-pound senior started half of last season, finishing with 23 tackles with two sacks in an Honorable Mention All-Big Ten campaign.

Logan Brown, OT Jr.

A superstar recruit, he started to rise up in 2020 and saw time throughout 2021. Now the 6-6, 310-pounder appears ready to become a major factor at right tackle.

Joe Tippmann, C Jr.

6-6 and 317 pounds, the junior has emerged at center and should be a mainstay once he returns after being injured late last year. he earned Honorable Mention All-Big Ten honors.

Chez Mellusi, RB Sr.

The 5-11, 204-pound former Clemson transfer ran for 815 yards and five scores – averaging 4.7 yards per carry – and caught seven passes for 66 yards last season before suffering a knee injury.

Graham Mertz, QB Jr.

The 6-3, 216-pound former superstar recruit had his ups-and-downs so far, but has the experience to break through. He completed 60% of his passes in just over two seasons for 3,132 yards and 18 touchdowns with 15 interceptions. He also has six rushing scores.

