Wisconsin Badgers survive Robert Morris despite getting burned from the three-point line

Wisconsin forward Steven Crowl is fouled by Robert Morris forward Stephaun Walker during the first half Friday at the Kohl Center in Madison.

MADISON – As he broke down the lengthy list of failures that contributed to his team’s ugly loss at Providence, Wisconsin coach Greg Gard extended an olive branch:

“We’ll see how they respond to it.”

The surroundings no doubt were more comfortable and the opponent less formidable, yet the response UW provided in a 78-68 victory over Robert Morris Friday at the Kohl Center was mixed.

Gard’s team played well in several areas -- pounding the ball inside and getting to the free-throw line in particular -- but Robert Morris used a 30-point edge from the three-point line to keep things interesting.

The Badgers allowed 58.5 percent shooting in the 13-point loss to Providence. They allowed 50.0 percent shooting in a 10-point loss to Tennessee.

Robert Morris, shooting 31.7 percent from three-point range and 36.7 percent overall in its first three games, hit 7 of 15 three-pointers (46.7 percent) in the opening half.

BOX SCORE: Wisconsin 78, Robert Morris 68

With UW missing all 6 three-point attempts in the half, that gave the Colonials a 21-0 advantage and allowed them to stay within 37-35.

Robert Morris finished 13 of 29 from three-point range (44.8 percent) and 24 of 52 overall (46.2 percent).

The Badgers (2-2) face Virginia (4-0) at 5 p.m. Monday in the opening round of the Fort Myers Tip-Off.

The Badgers entered Friday night shooting just 30.4 percent from three-point range and finished just 3 of 13 against the Colonials.

Chucky Hepburn (10 points) hit UW’s first three-pointer, with 12 minutes 12 seconds left in the game. That came after the Badgers missed their first 8 attempts.

Gard wanted to see Steven Crowl and Tyler Wahl finish plays in the lane more consistently.

That duo attacked inside from the start, combined for 23 points in the opening half and finished with a combined 34 points.

Crowl, shooting just 44.4 percent in UW’s first three games, hit 7 of 9 shots and finished with 16 points. Crowl, however, made just 2 of 6 free throws.

Wahl, who hit just 3 of 9 shots in the loss to Providence, hit 5 of 5 shots and finished with 18 points and five rebounds.

Freshman guard John Blackwell continued to impress. He scored all 18 of his points in the second half and added two rebounds, two steals and an assist. He hit 2 of 3 three-pointers, 4 of 5 shots overall and 8 of 10 free throws.

UW hit just 11 of 16 free throws in the opening half (68.8 percent) and finished 27 of 40 (67.5 percent).

Led by Justice Williams (18.5 ppg), the Colonials came in with four players averaging at least 11.7 points per game.

Five players hit at least 1 three-pointer in the opening half for the Colonials.

Jackson Last hit 4 of 7 three-pointers for 16 points and TJ Wainwright hit 3 of 4 three-pointers and finished with 15 for Robert Morris.

Robert Morris stayed close thanks to the huge edge from the three-point line but Blackwell scored five consecutive points to help UW take a 53-50 lead and Wahl followed by hitting 1 of 2 free throws and with a hard drive for a dunk and a 56-50 lead with 9:28 left.

The Colonials got another three-pointer after a timeout, but Crowl scored inside, Hepburn scored on a drive and Blackwell hit a pair of three-pointers to help UW build a 66-56 lead with 6:34 left.

Despite a decisive deficit from the three-point line, UW finally had some breathing room.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Badgers survive Robert Morris despite getting burned from 3-point line