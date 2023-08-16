Will Wisconsin Badgers staff need to get a bit creative to pressure quarterbacks in 2023?

MADISON – Wisconsin’s coaches and members of the defensive unit have been asked repeatedly:

How will you guys replace Nick Herbig and Keeanu Benton?

Herbig and Benton are rookies with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Last season, Herbig led UW in sacks (11) and tackles for loss (15½) and Benton finished second in sacks (4½) and third in tackles for loss (10).

UW doesn’t appear to have an outside linebacker capable of matching Herbig’s numbers singlehandedly. Likewise, there is no defensive lineman on the roster who can match Benton’s mix of size, power and quickness.

So how will UW, which last season finished fifth in the Big Ten in sacks (32), match or perhaps surpass those numbers in 2023?

By committee and, in some cases, from positions you might not expect.

Can sixth-year senior C.J. Goetz lead the outside linebackers?

Among the returning outside linebackers, C.J. Goetz and Darryl Peterson had two sacks apiece last season. They have been paired on the No. 1 defense all camp but outside linebackers coach Matt Mitchell likely will rotate in Kaden Johnson, Jeff Pietrowski and T.J. Bollers liberally.

Goetz, Mitchell noted, appears ready to capable of affecting quarterbacks more than he did last season.

“C.J.Goetz is the guy who has really improved as a pass-rusher,” Mitchell said. “C.J. is really good against the run, really stout setting the boundary edge. He has really improved his get-off, some of his pass-rush moves.”

Among the returning defensive linemen, James Thompson Jr. had two sacks last season. Rodas Johnson had one.

“Just so the world knows, it is no secret,” defensive line coach Greg Scruggs said. “I want us to be better on third down and I want it to start in my room. My No. 1 goal is to make these guys better pass-rushers.”

End Darin Varner, a transfer from Temple, should help. He recorded 7½ sacks last season for the Owls.

“He can be a game-changer for us,” Johnson said.

UW has been blessed to recruit and develop game-changers at outside linebacker in recent seasons. Herbig led UW in sacks in each of the last two seasons.

Zack Baun led the team in sacks in 2019 with 12½. Garret Dooley and Andrew Van Ginkel combined for 14 sacks in 2017.

Inside linebackers have been outstanding pass-rushers for the Badgers in recent seasons

However, it is possible that UW’s most effective pass-rushers this season could be players like inside linebackers Maema Njongmeta and Jake Chaney and perhaps safety Hunter Wohler.

Njongmeta last season finished third on the team in sacks (3 ½) and second in tackles for loss (11 ½). Chaney is on track to get more playing time this season. He had one sack and four tackles for loss in limited action last season.

Njongmeta and Chaney have the ability to sift through traffic between the tackles and apply pressure. Wohler could line up anywhere on the field this season. His speed and explosiveness off the edge could lead to timely pressure.

Remember that inside linebacker Chris Orr finished second on the team in sacks with 11 ½ in 2019 and inside linebacker Leo Chenal was second on the team in sacks (nine) and first in tackles for loss (18 ½) in 2021.

Defensive coordinator Mike Tressel has shown in practice the ability to scheme openings for the inside linebackers.

“Jake Chaney is an incredible (rusher),” Mitchell said. “He’s got great feel.

“(We) might have to generate some things in different areas.”

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: How will Wisconsin Badgers defense harass quarterbacks in 2023?