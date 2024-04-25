Wisconsin Badgers sophomore wide receiver enters transfer portal

Wisconsin sophomore wide receiver Tommy McIntosh entered the transfer portal on Thursday.

McIntosh was a three-star commit in Wisconsin’s class of 2022 — the last class of the Paul Chryst era at the program.

The Michigan native did not see the field during his first two collegiate seasons. He was one of the early standouts of last year’s spring practice session, though had slid down the depth chart entering this spring.

Wisconsin’s wide receiver room is loaded after Luke Fickell’s work in the transfer portal over the last two offseasons. The group is led by transfers Will Pauling, Bryson Green and C.J. Williams — with other former transfers Quincy Burroughs, Tyrell Henry close behind.

McIntosh brings impressive size to the table at 6’5,” which should help him garner interest from other programs.

