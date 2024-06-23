Wisconsin Badgers radio voice Matt Lepay inducted into Wisconsin Broadcasters Hall of Fame

Matt Lepay was inducted into the Wisconsin Broadcasters Hall of Fame on Friday.

Lepay has been the voice of the Wisconsin Badgers for more than 30 years — having called men’s basketball since 1988 and football since 1994. His storied career includes six Rose Bowls (1998, 1999, 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2019), five Big Ten football championship games (2011, 2012, 2016, 2017 and 2019), three Final Fours (2000, 2014 and 2015) and one basketball national championship game (2015).

Related: Ranking all 18 Big Ten coaching staffs entering the 2024 football season

The broadcasting legend in the state enters a Hall of Fame that was created back in 1989 “to honor those broadcasters who have devoted their careers to broadcasting and its development in Wisconsin, to recognize their outstanding service to broadcasting, their communities, and their state, over at least a fifteen-year career in the industry, at least ten of which were served in Wisconsin.”

Other members of the Wisconsin Broadcasters Hall of Fame include longtime voice of the Milwaukee Brewers Bob Uecker, and the Green Bay Packers Radio Network’s Larry McCarren and Wayne Larrivee.

Here is a look at Lepay’s plaque, plus a compilation of some of his best moments and calls:

Congratulations to @MattLepay on being inducted into the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame! Badger Basketball wouldn’t be the same without the “Voice of the Badgers” 🎙️👏 https://t.co/U6JIRO7t9U pic.twitter.com/He3W4wiLzd — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) June 22, 2024

Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes and opinion.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire