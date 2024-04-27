Wisconsin Badgers OL Tanor Bortolini selected by Indianapolis Colts in 2024 NFL draft

Former Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini was selected with the No. 117 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft by the Indianapolis Colts

Borolini entered the draft after a productive collegiate career playing all across the offensive line. He finished with 27 starts over four years — 13 at center, 13 at left or right guard and one at tight end. The versatile lineman started all 12 games at center for the 2023 Badgers under new offensive coordinator Phil Longo, and allowed only one sack in 477 chances according to PFF.

He joins a Colts team in need of a resurgent season after a 9-8 2023 campaign.

Bortolini is the first former Badger to be selected in this year’s draft, with running back Braelon Allen likely to follow. Other former Wisconsin players project to be signed as undrafted free agents.

