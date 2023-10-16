Wisconsin Badgers' Oct. 28 game against Ohio State will be in prime time on NBC

The Wisconsin Badgers are scheduled for an under-the-lights television matchup at home against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Oct. 28 at 6:30 p.m. on NBC (Channel 4 in Milwaukee), UW announced Monday.

Wisconsin's ugly offensive showing vs. Iowa wasn't enough to bounce No. 3 Ohio State from a prime-time spot. With no Big Ten teams ranked in the polls facing each other next weekend, UW's game with the Buckeyes was an easy choice for the night kickoff, since No. 2 Michigan is on a bye week and No. 6 Penn State is hosting Indiana.

It's the first season for NBC televising Big Ten games on Saturday night, along with several Saturday day games on its streaming service, Peacock.

Wisconsin starting quarterback Tanner Mordecai is out indefinitely with a broken hand, meaning backup Braedyn Locke will lead the Badgers' offense starting Saturday afternoon at Illinois. That game will start at 2:30 p.m. and will be televised on FS1.

It's likely to be a challenge as former UW defensive coordinator and interim coach Jim Leonhard is on Bret Bielema's staff in Champaign.

Game 7️⃣



🆚 Illinois

📅 Saturday, Oct. 21

⏰ 2:30 p.m. CT

📍 Memorial Stadium

📺 FS1 pic.twitter.com/A20TBqwP88 — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) October 16, 2023

The Badgers opened as four-point favorites for this week's game, but the spread dropped to 2½ after Mordecai's injury was announced Monday.

Before its trip to Madison, Ohio State hosts Penn State at 11 a.m. Saturday.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin-Ohio State game time Oct. 28 will be 6:30 p.m. on NBC