Wisconsin Badgers at No. 23 in both top 25 men's basketball polls

Greg Gard and the Wisconsin Badgers maintained their spot at No. 23 in The Associated Press top 25 men’s basketball poll, and also debuted in the USA Today poll, at No. 23.

MADISON – Wisconsin's 25-point loss Saturday at No. 1 Arizona did not negatively affect poll voters' view of Greg Gard's team.

The Badgers held steady at No. 23 in The Associated Press top 25 men’s basketball poll on Monday and made their season debut in the USA Today poll at No. 23.

The Badgers (7-3, 1-0 Big Ten) split two games last week.

They opened Big Ten play with a critical 70-57 victory Tuesday at Michigan State but suffered the 98-73 non-conference loss at Arizona.

Who do the Badgers play this week?

UW hosts Jacksonville State at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Jacksonville State (4-6) is coming off a 55-49 home loss to Illinois Chicago.

The Gamecocks, a member of Conference USA, are No. 26 nationally in scoring defense at 55.0 points per game.

Who is Jacksonville State's head coach?

Ray Harper is in his eighth season as the Gamecocks head coach. He led the Gamecocks to the NCAA Tournament in 2016-17 and 2021-22.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin Badgers at No. 23 in both top 25 men's basketball polls