Wisconsin Badgers' next four Big Ten foes are struggling to score

MADISON – If Wisconsin’s defense can become stingier against the run and manufacture more turnovers to help an injury-depleted and struggling offense, the Badgers should fare well in their final four regular-season games.

Arguably the No. 1 reason:

All four teams UW is set to face in November are averaging less than 22.0 points per game and all four are ranked in the bottom 10 nationally among Power 5 teams in scoring.

Indiana, which hosts UW on Saturday, is tied for 121st nationally at 18.6 points per game. Northwestern, set to visit Madison on Nov. 11, is tied for 105th nationally at 21.8 ppg. Nebraska, which visits Madison on Nov. 18, is 113th nationally at 21.8 ppg. Minnesota, which hosts UW on Nov. 25, is 108th nationally at 21.8 ppg.

The Badgers surrendered 407 total yards, including 181 rushing, in their 24-10 loss to Ohio State. But Mike Tressel’s defense also generated three turnovers - two interceptions and one fumble - and four sacks.

“They did a lot of good things,” head coach Luke Fickell said. “A lot of tackles for loss, minus-yardage plays. The big plays…we had to limit in order to be successful, especially with the play-makers that they have.”

The Hoosiers, Wildcats and Cornhuskers all have relatively inexperienced starting quarterbacks.

Indiana redshirt freshman Brendan Sorsby has completed just 53.7 percent of his passes for an average of 114.8 yards per game. He does have six touchdown passes and just one interception, however, and is a dangerous runner.

Northwestern junior Brendan Sullivan started four games last season before suffering a broken sternum. He has started the Wildcats’ last three games, in place of injured starter Ben Bryant.

Sullivan has completed 63.8 percent of his passes, with five touchdowns and two interceptions. He also has rushed for two touchdowns, but he is averaging just 90.4 passing yards per game.

Nebraska sophomore Henrich Haarberg took over for turnover-prone Jeff Sims after two games and has started the last six. Haarberg has completed just 51.6% of his passes for an average of 104.8 yards per game, with seven touchdowns and four interceptions.

He is an outstanding runner, however, and leads the Cornhuskers in rushing with 446 yards. He is averaging 4.3 yards per carry and has four touchdowns.

Minnesota redshirt sophomore Athan Kalialkmanis started five games last season, including the Gophers’ 23-16 victory over UW. Under a new offensive coordinator this season, Kaliakmanis has as many interceptions (six) as touchdown passes and has completed only 53.4 percent of his passes for an average of 131.9 yards per game.

The Badgers have dropped to 10th in the Big Ten against the run, allowing 142.8 yards per game.

However, they are seventh in the league in scoring defense at 19.0 ppg.

"I think they’ve grown a lot," head coach Luke Fickell said Monday when asked about the development of the defense this season. "Obviously, you can nitpick some different areas. But I think the unique thing they’ve been challenged with is finding a way to do some things different each and every week, based on what guys do well.

"I wouldn’t say we were established from the get-go that this is who we are and this is what we want to do. I think more than anything they have evolved from where we thought they would be at the start of the year to where we are right now.

"But they are doing some things really well and there’s some things they’ve got to do better.”

"Obviously, you can nitpick some different areas. But I think the unique thing they've been challenged with is finding a way to do some things different each and every week, based on what guys do well," Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell on the development of the defense so far this season.

UW held Ohio State to 24 points Saturday night, well below the Buckeyes' scoring average of 33.7 entering the game. Ohio State held the ball for 33 minutes 50 seconds, though, and had 23 first downs.

"Those guys played physical, played hard on Saturday night," Fickell said. "But you've always got to outplay the other team's defense. And when that doesn't happen, you don't ever feel good."

