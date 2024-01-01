Wisconsin Badgers move up two spots to No. 21 in AP men's hoops poll

Head coach Greg Gard and the Badgers moved up two spots to No. 21 in The Associated Press men's basketball poll on Monday.

The Badgers (9-3, 1-0 Big Ten) have been idle since recording an 80-53 victory over Chicago State on Dec. 22.

Badgers resume Big Ten play Tuesday against Iowa

UW opened Big Ten play with a 70-57 victory Dec. 5 at Michigan State. After three nonconference games, the Badgers resume league play at 6 p.m. Tuesday against visiting Iowa (8-5, 0-2).

The Hawkeyes opened league play with an 87-68 loss at Purdue and suffered a 90-80 home loss to Michigan

They have hit the 100-point mark five times this season and averaging 87.8 points per game.

