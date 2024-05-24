Wisconsin Badgers land defensive lineman Brandon Lane from the transfer portal

MADISON -- After missing out on several transfer prospects earlier this spring, Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell and his staff have landed a player they believe will bolster the depth on the defensive line.

Defensive tackle Brandon Lane on Friday announced he has committed to UW.

Lane played the last two seasons at Stephen F. Austin, an FCS program in Texas.

He initially committed to Michigan State in April but flipped his commitment to Louisville earlier this month before flipping to UW.

The 6-foot-3, 300-pound Lane played three games at South Dakota State in 2021 before transferring to Stephen F. Austin. He played a total of 18 games for the Lumberjacks.

More: Wyoming nose tackle Gavin Meyer, a Franklin HS grad, chooses USC over Wisconsin, others

Lane played in seven games in 2022 and recorded one sack, 2 ½ tackles for loss and 11 total tackles. He recorded 1 ½ sacks, 6 ½ tackles for loss and 44 total tackles in 11 games in 2023.

The Badgers closed spring ball with three linemen with Big Ten experience -- James Thompson Jr., Ben Barten and Curt Neal.

Elijah Harris, a transfer from Albany, and redshirt senior Cade McDonald were the fourth and fifth options in the spring.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin lands defensive lineman Brandon Lane from transfer portal