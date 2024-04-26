Wisconsin Badgers freshman cornerback enters transfer portal

Wisconsin freshman cornerback A.J. Tisdell entered the transfer portal on Friday.

The young corner was a three-star recruit in the program’s class of 2023 and redshirted during his first collegiate season.

Tisdell was 247Sports’ No. 796 player in the class of 2023, No. 81 cornerback and No. 124 recruit from his home state of Texas. He initially committed to Paul Chryst’s Wisconsin program in June of 2022 and stayed on once Luke Fickell got the job later that year.

RivalsPortal on X noted that Tisdell recorded 61 tackles and one interception on defense, plus nearly 300 receiving yards on offense in 2022. It should be noted those numbers were from his senior season at College Station High School.

Wisconsin’s coaching staff has prioritized the cornerback position since taking over at the end of the 2022 season. That emphasis has seen several transfers enter, plus a few highly-touted high school recruits. The cornerback room got busy in a hurry, which could’ve led to Tisdell’s departure.

