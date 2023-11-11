Wisconsin Badgers football vs. Northwestern Wildcats live game, score updates; Mordecai will 'give it a go'

The Wisconsin Badgers football team looks to rebound from an ugly loss last week when it returns home Saturday to face the Northwestern Wildcats in a Big 10 West game.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. at Camp Randall Stadium.

Follow here for game updates.

Luke Fickell says be believes Tanner Mordecai 'will give it a go'

Tanner Mordecai, who has missed three and a half games after breaking his hand against Iowa, will potentially be under center against Northwestern today. Head coach Luke Fickell told Mark Tauscher before the game that even though Mordecai (and Braelon Allen and Chimere Dike, for that matter) are game time decisions, he believes Mordecai will "give it a go."

All three players are getting first-team reps in warmups.

A look at the Big Ten West standings

Coming into today, here's where we stood in the Big Ten West:

In the East, Michigan and Ohio State are both undefeated at 6-0.

Chimere Dike, Braelon Allen and Tanner Mordecai all warming up before the game

Running back Braelon Allen, quarterback Tanner Mordecai and wide receiver Chimere Dike are all officially questionable today according to the pregame injury report, and all are warming up before the game. Mordecai is throwing a pretty good looking spiral, which is a good sign for the health of his broken hand. For whatever it's worth, the pregame depth chart indicates Mordecai OR Braedyn Locke will start.

Among the players listed as out are safety Kamo'i Latu, missing his second straight game. There aren't any surprises otherwise on the list.

Dike is warming up with a brace on his right knee.

What TV channel is Wisconsin vs Northwestern?

Fox Sports 1

Can the Wisconsin Badgers still win the Big Ten West?

Theoretically, yes. If UW wins its final three games against Northwestern, Nebraska and Minnesota, it will finish 6-3. Right now, Iowa is 4-2 but has the head-to-head tiebreaker against the Badgers, so that means Iowa must lose two of its final three games and finish 5-4 (or 4-5, even).

The Hawkeyes face Rutgers, Illinois and Nebraska, all of whom are .500 or worse in Big Ten play, so don't hold your breath. Iowa and Rutgers kick off at the same time as UW and Northwestern.

Riley Nowakowski and Marquette football having a good week

Wisconsin tight end Riley Nowakowski (37) is shown during the fourth quarter of their game Sept. 16, 2023, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

Mark Stewart wrote about Badgers tight end Riley Nowakowski this week, a player who could be among those tasked with stepping up as the UW offense continues to search for playmakers.

Nowakowski hails from Marquette University High School, which, by the way, just defeated powerhouse Kimberly on Friday to reach the WIAA state football final, which hasn't happened for Marquette since 2009 (its only other state final). Fellow alumnus Dare Ogunbowale, a running back who ... kicked a crucial field goal last week? ... has also been in the news.

The state finals will take place Thursday and Friday at Camp Randall Stadium.

The status of Braelon Allen is unclear heading into Saturday's game against Northwestern.

What's the latest on the Badgers injuries to Tanner Mordecai and Braelon Allen?

Coming into the year, you could have expected quarterback Tanner Mordecai, running back Braelon Allen and running back Chez Mellusi to be Wisconsin's three best players on offense. UW had none of them against Indiana last week, with Mellusi already out for the year, Mordecai sidelined with a broken hand for a third straight week and Allen lost to an injury the week earlier against Ohio State.

Mordecai warmed up before the game against Indiana, but backup Braedyn Locke still took all the snaps. That might be a good sign but it's still unclear if Mordecai will be available at all against Northwestern, let alone start.

The Badgers haven't been able to click on offense even with Mordecai, but it's certainly showing up with Locke, a redshirt freshman seeing the field for the first time in college. Locke has demonstrated elite playbook comprehension, but he's still averaging just 5.1 yards per pass attempt and is completing just 50% of his passes.

Allen, meanwhile, views himself as a game-time decision for Northwestern. Allen has 754 rushing yards this year in eight games (5.8 yards per rush) with eight touchdowns.

Northwestern Wildcats head coach David Braun celebrates a touchdown against the Maryland Terrapins during the first half on Oct. 28 at Ryan Field.

Northwestern is led by a Wisconsin native head coach

Kettle Moraine High School graduate David Braun was thrown into a tough situation when he became head coach of Northwestern in the immediate aftermath of the school firing Pat Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald was at the heart of a hazing scandal, and he was fired in July in the early stages of the ramp up to the 2023-24 season.

Braun, the team's defensive coordinator, was given the interim tag, and though the Wildcats looked like one of the weakest teams in the conference, they sprung an overtime upset against Minnesota in September and took down Maryland on Oct. 28. Last week against Iowa, the Wildcats didn't win but showed well at Wrigley Field in a 10-7 loss against a team that probably still stands as the frontrunner to win the division (yes, that says a lot about Iowa and the division, but Northwestern still held its own).

Wisconsin vs. Northwestern odds, money line, over/under point total

Spread: Wisconsin is favored by 11 ½ points

Money line: Wisconsin is -450 on the money line and Indiana is +350

Over/under: 42 ½ points

Wisconsin is averaging 23.5 points per game and allowing 19.1.

Northwestern is averaging 20.1 points per game and allowing 24.2.

Odds are courtesy of Bet MGM

Wisconsin vs. Northwestern predictions

After a rough showing against Indiana, only two of the three Journal Sentinel reporters expect the Badgers to beat Northwestern.

Read the reasons behind their picks.

Wisconsin's 2023 football roster

You can print or download Wisconsin's full roster.

Date, time Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2, 2:30 p.m. Buffalo, W, 38-17 (1-0) Saturday, Sept. 9, 6:30 p.m. at Washington State, L, 31-22 (1-1) Saturday, Sept. 16, 11 a.m. vs. Georgia Southern W, 35-14 (2-1) Friday, Sept. 22, 6 p.m. at Purdue W, 38-17 (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) Saturday, Oct. 7, 11 a.m. vs. Rutgers W, 24-13 (4-1, 2-0) Saturday, Oct. 14, 3 p.m. vs. Iowa L, 15-6 (4-2, 2-1) Saturday, Oct. 21, 2:30 p.m. at Illinois W, 25-21 (5-2, 3-1) Saturday, Oct. 28, 6:30 p.m. vs. Ohio State L, 24-10 (5-3, 3-2) Saturday, Nov. 4, 11 a.m. at Indiana, L 20-14 (5-4, 3-3) Saturday, Nov. 11, 2:30 p.m. vs. Northwestern Saturday, Nov. 18, 6:30 p.m. vs. Nebraska Saturday, Nov. 25, TBD at Minnesota

