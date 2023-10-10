A Wisconsin Badger was PFF’s highest-graded cornerback from Week 6

Wisconsin’s 24-13 Week 6 win over Rutgers came with one defining moment.

Rutgers trailed 10-0 nearing halftime and had driven the ball down to Wisconsin’s 6 yard-line. Quarterback Gavin Wimsatt dropped back and airmailed a pass out to the right flat. Wisconsin cornerback Ricardo Hallman was all over the route, intercepted the ball and took the return 95 yards for a pick-six.

The play extended Wisconsin’s lead to 17-0 entering halftime and created an insurmountable deficit for a struggling Rutgers offense.

“We watched a bunch of film on [Rutgers] and knew when they got to the red zone…they like a lot of crossing routes,” Hallman said to 97.3 The Game’s Mike Heller after the game. “So we were manned up and I saw my guy go inside, and the other guy go out. And I was like ‘oh, I can make this play.’ So I saw the chance and jumped right in front of it. And ultimately I was able to take it, I don’t know how far the runback was…I was glad to stop their momentum and give us some points before half.”

ARE YOU SERIOUS?! 🤯@ricardohallman6 runs 95-yards for a pick six for @BadgerFootball 💻: Peacock pic.twitter.com/Z8JpyvABbM — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 7, 2023

Hallman’s pick-six is one of the Badgers’ best moments of the season thus far. That play, plus the rest of his afternoon, was enough to earn Hallman a PFF grade of 89.3 — the highest of any cornerback across Week 6 of college football.

Highest graded Cornerback from Week 6: 🔒 Ricardo Hallman: 89.3 pic.twitter.com/jNQWZGhzxl — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 9, 2023

Wisconsin is back in action this Saturday with a pivotal contest against the 5-1 Iowa Hawkeyes.

