A Wisconsin Badger is one of 247’s ‘Midseason True Freshman All-American’

Wisconsin’s 2023 season took a turn on Saturday with a 15-6 loss to rival Iowa. The loss dropped the Badgers to 4-2 on the season and 2-1 in Big Ten play.

With Ohio State ahead in less than two weeks, the Badgers cannot suffer any more defeats if they want a shot at the Big Ten West title.

Despite Saturday’s loss, there have been some bright spots on the team. Luke Fickell is in the middle of remodeling his roster, and unarguably hit on a few big transfer additions.

His two best: kicker Nathanial Vakos and punter Atticus Bertrams.

Vakos is 10/11 on field goals this season and 17/17 on extra points, while Bertrams is averaging 42.7 yards on 28 punts. The two specialists have greatly aided the Badgers as the program changes its offensive and defensive identities.

Bertrams’ play has been so consistent that 247Sports listed him among the service’s 2023 Midseason True Freshman All-American team:

“A transplant from Australia, Bertams has quickly emerged as a threat on special teams for the Badgers. He ranks third among true freshman punters with a 41.8-yard net average and has only seen three of his 28 punts returned for a total of three yards, according to PFF. Bertrams’ 12 punts downed inside the 20-yard line leads all true freshman punters.”

Bertrams will hopefully have a quiet day on Saturday when the Badgers visit Illinois in desperate need of a win.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire