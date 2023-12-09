A Wisconsin Badger named to Senior Bowl All-American Team

Wisconsin long snapper Peter Bowden was selected to the 2023 Senior Bowl All-American Team earlier this week. He joins a group of specialists that includes Ray Guy Award winner punter Tory Taylor, college football’s all-time points leader kicker Will Reichard and punt and kick returner Ainias Smith.

Bowden got to Wisconsin in 2019, though did not play until 2021. He has then been the Badgers’ long-snapper for all of its games since then, starting 13 games in 2021, 13 in 2022 and 12 so far in 2023.

He is one of only eight Big Ten players on the Senior Bowl All-American Team, joining Michigan RB Blake Corum, Ohio State TE Cade Stover, Penn State OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Illinois DT Jer’Zhan Newton, Michigan CB Mike Sainristil, Minnesota S Tyler Nubin and, again, Iowa P Tory Taylor.

Congratulations to all those selected to the 2023 Senior Bowl All-American Team! #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ SPECIALISTS

K @WillReichard

P Tory Taylor

LS @PBowdenSnaps

Return Specialist @ainias_smith pic.twitter.com/oeoqDsXoRs — Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) December 8, 2023

