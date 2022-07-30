A Wisconsin Badger named to 2022 Walter Camp Award watch list

After a sensational ending to his freshman campaign, Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen was named to a prestigious preseason watch list.

The Badger State native is coming off of a season where he racked up 1,268 rushing yards on 6.8 yards per carry. Allen found the end zone 12 times throughout the 2021 season. Despite not beginning the year as Wisconsin’s starting running back, the former Fond Du Lac star quickly took the conference by storm.

The Badger star has been named to the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award watch list, an award given out annually to the best player in the college football world. Allen is the lone Badger on the list in 2022.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire