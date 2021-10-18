A Wisconsin Badger makes PFF’s Defensive Team of the Week

Watching Wisconsin linebacker defend Army’s triple option was hard to believe at times on Saturday. During the Badgers’ 20-14 win over the Black Knights, Chenal lined up in a variety of spots, and had plays where he was in the backfield so fast that he nearly took the snap from the Army center.

Chenal also came up with the game-sealing play for the Badgers, exploding off the snap into the backfield to force a fourth-quarter strip sack and give Wisconsin the win.

The inside linebacker tallied a career-high 17 tackles in the win, and earned himself a spot on Pro Football Focus’ Defensive Team of the Week in college football.

NEXT….A look at the complete PFF Offensive and Defensive Teams of the week

PFF TEAM OF THE WEEK – Oct. 16

Offense

QB: Caleb Williams, Oklahoma

RB: Tyrion Davis-Price, LSU

RB: Charles Williams, UNLV

WR: Quentin Johnston, TCU

WR: David Bell, Purdue

WR: Deven Thompkins, Utah State

TE: Brock Bowers, Georgia

LT: Tyler Smith, Tulsa

LG: Ed Ingram, LSU

C: John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota

RG: O’Cyrus Torrence, Louisiana

RT: Colby Ragland, UAB

Defense

DI: Jalen Carter, Georgia

DI: Neil Farrell Jr., LSU

Edge: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

Edge: George Karlaftis, Purdue

LB: Leo Chenal, Wisconsin

LB: Bryce Gallagher, Northwestern

CB: Coby Bryant, Cincinnati

CB: Mario Goodrich, Clemson

S: Jordan Battle, Alabama

S: Shaq Bond, Utah State

Flex: Corey Mayfield Jr., UTSA