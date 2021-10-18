A Wisconsin Badger makes PFF’s Defensive Team of the Week
Watching Wisconsin linebacker defend Army’s triple option was hard to believe at times on Saturday. During the Badgers’ 20-14 win over the Black Knights, Chenal lined up in a variety of spots, and had plays where he was in the backfield so fast that he nearly took the snap from the Army center.
Chenal also came up with the game-sealing play for the Badgers, exploding off the snap into the backfield to force a fourth-quarter strip sack and give Wisconsin the win.
The inside linebacker tallied a career-high 17 tackles in the win, and earned himself a spot on Pro Football Focus’ Defensive Team of the Week in college football.
NEXT….A look at the complete PFF Offensive and Defensive Teams of the week
PFF TEAM OF THE WEEK – Oct. 16
Offense
QB: Caleb Williams, Oklahoma
RB: Tyrion Davis-Price, LSU
RB: Charles Williams, UNLV
WR: Quentin Johnston, TCU
WR: David Bell, Purdue
WR: Deven Thompkins, Utah State
TE: Brock Bowers, Georgia
LT: Tyler Smith, Tulsa
LG: Ed Ingram, LSU
C: John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota
RG: O’Cyrus Torrence, Louisiana
RT: Colby Ragland, UAB
Defense
DI: Jalen Carter, Georgia
DI: Neil Farrell Jr., LSU
Edge: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon
Edge: George Karlaftis, Purdue
LB: Leo Chenal, Wisconsin
LB: Bryce Gallagher, Northwestern
CB: Coby Bryant, Cincinnati
CB: Mario Goodrich, Clemson
S: Jordan Battle, Alabama
S: Shaq Bond, Utah State
Flex: Corey Mayfield Jr., UTSA