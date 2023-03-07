A Wisconsin Badger earns Big Ten All-Freshman honors

After an incredible freshman campaign, Wisconsin guard Connor Essegian took his rightful place on the All-Big Ten Freshman team on Tuesday. The Badger guard has been one of Wisconsin’s most efficient and reliable offensive weapons all season long, and has led the Badgers to some of their biggest wins of the season.

The freshman from Indiana has averaged 11.9 points and 3.5 rebounds per contest while firmly solidifying himself as one of the Big Ten’s best shooters.

Essegian is shooting nearly 39% from distance on the year at 5.5 attempts per game. More than half of his shoots have come from beyond the arc as a freshman.

Here is who joined him on the Big Ten All-Freshman team:

Jalen Hood-Schifino - Indiana

Jan 14, 2023; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (1) shoots the ball while Wisconsin Badgers forward Steven Crowl (22) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Numbers: 13.4 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 3.8 apg, 36% 3pt

Jett Howard - Michigan

Mar 5, 2023; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Jett Howard (13) dribbles the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Malik Reneau (5) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Numbers: 14.5 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 37% 3pt

Brice Sensabaugh - Ohio State

Feb 2, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward Brice Sensabaugh (10) drives to the basket as Wisconsin Badgers guard Max Klesmit (11) defends during the second half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The Numbers: 16.5 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 48% FG

Braden Smith - Purdue

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) celebrates after scoring during the NCAA men’s basketball game against the Illinois Fighting Illini, Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. The Purdue Boilermakers won 76-71.

The Numbers: 10.0 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 4.2 apg, 41% 3pt

Story continues

Connor Essegian - Wisconsin

MADISON, WISCONSIN – MARCH 02: Connor Essegian #3 of the Wisconsin Badgers reacts after hitting a three-point shot during the second half of the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Kohl Center on March 02, 2023 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

The Numbers: 11.9 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 39% 3pt

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire