A Wisconsin Badger earns Big Ten Player of the Week
After a 2-0 week for Wisconsin basketball that included their first road win of the season and a rivalry victory over Marquette, a Badger was rewarded as Big Ten Player of the Week.
For the first time in his career, senior guard Brad Davison took home the honors.
Davison was masterful at Georgia Tech, pouring in 27 points to lead the Badgers to a close road win. On Saturday against Marquette, the Minnesota native dropped 20 points thanks to a massive second half. Wisconsin went on to score 55 second-half points en route to their seventh win in a row.
Davison’s award comes just one week after Badger guard Johnny Davis took home Big Ten Player of the Week.
Brad Davison of @BadgerMBB is the #B1G Player of the Week!
🏀 Added 20 points, four rebounds and three assists in an 89-76 home win over Marquette
🏀 Earns the first Player of the Week accolade of his career
