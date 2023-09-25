A Wisconsin Badger earns Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week

After a perfect performance in Wisconsin’s 38-17 win over Purdue, kicker Nathaniel Vakos earned Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week.

Vakos nailed all three of his field goals, including a 48-yard boot to help Wisconsin win their first Big Ten game of the year. The Badgers have officially found their answer at a position which has lacked consistency over the past few Wisconsin seasons.

Vakos is now 7-7 on field goal tries this season, with a long of 49. He has also not missed an extra point. Wisconsin will certainly rely on an improved kicking game as Big Ten play continues.

This guy is pretty good at kicking 🦿@nathanial_vakos is the @bigten special teams POTW 😤 pic.twitter.com/9gwx0dT3Fb — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) September 25, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire