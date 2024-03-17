Wisconsin avoids stacked East Region in NCAA Tournament

The Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team is a 5-seed in the South Region of the NCAA National Tournament, facing 12-seed James Madison in the Round of 64 on Friday.

Notably, Wisconsin avoided being placed in the East Region, which this year has four major conference tournament champs.

The defending national champion UConn Huskies are the 1-seed in the region and the top overall seed in the tournament while they’re coming off of a 73-57 win over Marquette on Saturday, winning the Big East Tournament.

Iowa State, who beat Houston 69-41 in the Big 12 Tournament championship game Saturday, is the 2-seed in the East Region. While 3-seed Illinois (Big Ten winner) and 4-seed Auburn (SEC winner) round out the top four.

Also of note, UConn as well as 5-seed San Diego State and 8-seed Florida Atlantic were all in the Final Four of the 2023 National Tournament in Houston.

The East Region 🙌 pic.twitter.com/bIkCGTN13Y — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 17, 2024

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire