Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh gives statement on Big Ten adding Oregon and Washington

The Big Ten just keeps on getting bigger, with the latest additions of Oregon and Washington giving the conference an added west coast flair.

Oregon, Washington, UCLA, and USC are now set to join for all sports in 2024, and the Badgers are thrilled about it according to athletic director Chris McIntosh.

“I am thrilled with the addition of Oregon and Washington to the Big Ten,” said McIntosh in a statement released on Friday.

“These two institutions are rich in tradition and success both academically and athletically. Our conference got stronger today, and I could not be more excited about the future of the Big Ten.”

Here is a look at his full statement:

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire