Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez to retire on June 30

MADISON, Wis. — University of Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez, who has decided to step down before the start of the 2021-2022 academic year, is set to retire on June 30.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 27 was the first to report that Alvarez, 74, planned to retire and that a formal announcement would come within two weeks.

Wisconsin officials announced Tuesday morning the date of Alvarez's retirement.

“It has been an honor to be a part of Wisconsin Athletics and I take great pride in all we have accomplished over the last three decades,” Alvarez said in a release. “From championships, to improvements on campus, to impacting thousands of student-athletes, it’s been a great ride.

"I’m grateful for the support, generosity, enthusiasm and loyalty of Badgers in the state of Wisconsin and beyond. Thank you.”

Wisconsin is set to host a program Tuesday to celebrate Alvarez's legacy. The event is to include comments from Alvarez, chancellor Rebecca Blank and Governor Tony Evers.

It is to air live on the Big Ten Network and will be streamed live on the Fox Sports app and Big Ten Network's social media channels.

Alvarez is set to hold a formal news conference at the Kohl Center at the conclusion of that event.

That news conference will also air live on Big Ten Network

Alvarez established Wisconsin football as a Big Ten power in the 1990s and has served as full-time athletic director since 2006.

Chris McIntosh, Wisconsin’s deputy athletic director since July 2017, has been groomed to succeed Alvarez.

According to sources close to the program and the Wisconsin Board of Regents, Alvarez’s preference is to see McIntosh promoted to athletic director.

A Wisconsin official told the Journal Sentinel that university hiring procedures would be followed and that the job would be posted to allow interested candidates to apply.

Jamie Pollard, in his 16th year as athletic director at Iowa State, was viewed as a potential candidate from outside UW.

Pollard is a UW-Oshkosh graduate who served as UW's associate athletic director from 1998 through 2003 and then as deputy athletic director from 2003 through '05 before taking the job at Iowa State.

However, Pollard on Monday agreed to a contract extension to stay at Iowa State through 2026.

First-year defensive line coach Ross Kolodziej was asked Monday to share his thoughts on Alvarez.

Kolodziej started 45 games on the defensive line under Alvarez and was a key member of the 1998 and 1999 teams that won Big Ten and Rose Bowl titles.

“I wouldn’t be where I am or who I am today without coach Alvarez,” Kolodziej said.

"As an adult, he has been around or (had) a significant influence to my life for the last 25-plus years. The foundation from which I operate personally and professionally, learned a ton from him.

“And obviously for Wisconsin football and Wisconsin athletics in general, he has put the ‘W’ on the map.”

“Obviously owe a ton to coach Alvarez.”

