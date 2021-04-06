  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez to retire on June 30

Jeff Potrykus, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MADISON, Wis. — University of Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez, who has decided to step down before the start of the 2021-2022 academic year, is set to retire on June 30.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 27 was the first to report that Alvarez, 74, planned to retire and that a formal announcement would come within two weeks.

Wisconsin officials announced Tuesday morning the date of Alvarez's retirement.

“It has been an honor to be a part of Wisconsin Athletics and I take great pride in all we have accomplished over the last three decades,” Alvarez said in a release. “From championships, to improvements on campus, to impacting thousands of student-athletes, it’s been a great ride.

"I’m grateful for the support, generosity, enthusiasm and loyalty of Badgers in the state of Wisconsin and beyond. Thank you.”

Wisconsin is set to host a program Tuesday to celebrate Alvarez's legacy. The event is to include comments from Alvarez, chancellor Rebecca Blank and Governor Tony Evers.

It is to air live on the Big Ten Network and will be streamed live on the Fox Sports app and Big Ten Network's social media channels.

Alvarez is set to hold a formal news conference at the Kohl Center at the conclusion of that event.

That news conference will also air live on Big Ten Network

Alvarez established Wisconsin football as a Big Ten power in the 1990s and has served as full-time athletic director since 2006.

Chris McIntosh, Wisconsin’s deputy athletic director since July 2017, has been groomed to succeed Alvarez.

Barry Alvarez, who returned UW&#39;s football program back to prominence in the 1990s and has been the schools fulltime athletic director since 2006, is set to announce his retirement Tuesday.
Barry Alvarez, who returned UW's football program back to prominence in the 1990s and has been the schools fulltime athletic director since 2006, is set to announce his retirement Tuesday.

According to sources close to the program and the Wisconsin Board of Regents, Alvarez’s preference is to see McIntosh promoted to athletic director.

A Wisconsin official told the Journal Sentinel that university hiring procedures would be followed and that the job would be posted to allow interested candidates to apply.

Jamie Pollard, in his 16th year as athletic director at Iowa State, was viewed as a potential candidate from outside UW.

Pollard is a UW-Oshkosh graduate who served as UW's associate athletic director from 1998 through 2003 and then as deputy athletic director from 2003 through '05 before taking the job at Iowa State.

However, Pollard on Monday agreed to a contract extension to stay at Iowa State through 2026.

First-year defensive line coach Ross Kolodziej was asked Monday to share his thoughts on Alvarez.

Kolodziej started 45 games on the defensive line under Alvarez and was a key member of the 1998 and 1999 teams that won Big Ten and Rose Bowl titles.

“I wouldn’t be where I am or who I am today without coach Alvarez,” Kolodziej said.

"As an adult, he has been around or (had) a significant influence to my life for the last 25-plus years. The foundation from which I operate personally and professionally, learned a ton from him.

“And obviously for Wisconsin football and Wisconsin athletics in general, he has put the ‘W’ on the map.”

“Obviously owe a ton to coach Alvarez.”

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez set to retire on June 30

Recommended Stories

  • Barry Alvarez, AD who reshaped Wisconsin sports, to retire

    Wisconsin's athletic director Barry Alvarez retires after a three-decade run, during which he transformed the football team and guided the Badgers to their greatest all-around sports success in school history.

  • A meditation experiment with an NFL player who retired at 24 over concussion fears led to cutting-edge mental training for college athletes

    Former NFL pros Chris Borland and Montee Ball led the University of Wisconsin to hire the nation's first meditation trainer for athletes.

  • Hubert Davis named North Carolina's next men's basketball coach

    North Carolina didn't look far for Roy Williams' replacement. Hubert Davis, a former Tar Heels player, is its new men's basketball coach.

  • How far will the Lakers fall in the standings, MVP watch, Space Jam 2 trailer & more

    Chris Haynes is joined by Yahoo Sports' Seerat Sohi for a discussion that travels around the world of basketball from the college, to pro, to cartoon ranks and back again.

  • UN to reduce peacekeepers in S.Sudan

    The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) said Tuesday it plans to reduce troop numbers by seven percent this year, due to a drop in violence in the conflict-torn country.

  • THE ROCKETEER Deserved So Much Better

    The Rocketeer movie turns 30 this year and we're here to tell you why this good-hearted, high-flying adventure flick deserved so much better. The post THE ROCKETEER Deserved So Much Better appeared first on Nerdist.

  • LB William Mohan becomes latest Michigan football player to enter transfer portal

    Michigan football linebacker William Mohan became the ninth Wolverines player to enter the NCAA transfer portal since mid-January.

  • Barry Alvarez announces retirement after 32 years as Wisconsin coach, athletic director

    Barry Alvarez will retire after 32 years in the Wisconsin athletic department.

  • How to watch ONE on TNT 1: Fight card, start time, results, odds, live stream for Moraes vs. Johnson

    Here's how to watch the Adriano Moraes vs. Demetrious Johnson flyweight title bout from Singapore.

  • Masters 2021: What time does it start, how can I watch and what are the odds?

    The 2021 Masters begins at Augusta National on Thursday just five months after Dustin Johnson won his first Green Jacket in the previous renewal last November. The first major championship of the year will not quite have the same frenzied build-up attached to it but remains much anticipated. Bryson DeChambeau failed to live up to his billing last year but is the one of the pre-tournament favourites along with fellow Americans Johnson and Justin Thomas. Rory McIlroy will need a significant reversal of form to complete the career grand slam with a first Masters victory but Lee Westwood is in fine fettle and has a strong record at Augusta. Meanwhile punters fearing their Masters ante-post bets on Jon Rahm would fall even before he tees off on Thursday were delighted to hear that the Spaniard's wife gave birth on Saturday. Rahm, the world No 3, had previously announced he would miss the first major of the year if Kelley was likely to go into labour. She was due the second week of April. “I would never miss the birth of my first-born in a million years,” Rahm said. But in an Instagram post, Rahm, 26, revealed the good news, saying that baby boy Kepa was |in great health”. “He is 7.2lb and 20.5in, big boy from the Basque Country,” Rahm said. “Without a doubt the greatest day of my life!” When Rahm will arrive here is unclear, although when he does be sure that he will be quizzed about “The Nappy Factor”, the supposed bounce that new fathers enjoy on the course. In 2016, Danny Willett famously became the first Englishman to don a green jacket just a week after Zac was born, adding substance to theory of Keith Elliott. In “The Golf Form Book 1996” the Liverpudlian betting analyst posited his “Nappy Factor” hypothesis. The retired economics lecturer had put in years of painstaking research and cited several beneficiaries including Jack Nicklaus Arnold Palmer, Greg Norman and Nick Price. “I’m not sure why, but it’s most potent with sons as the first child,” Elliott told the Daily Telegraph. When is it? The Masters gets under way on Thursday April 8. What time will the action start? Last year's tee times were slightly different due to the daylight hours in November, but we will back to a more familiar schedule this year. When the Masters was held in April in 2019 the first round began at 1.30pm UK time. Full television coverage will not start until much later, although there will be featured group coverage available via the red button. The final groups will begin at 7pm and so the action win finish around 11.30pm UK time. It should be an hour or so earlier on Sunday. What are the tee times? The tee times and groupings will be announced early in the tournament week.

  • Fantasy Hockey need-to-know: Jack Campbell is leading Leafs to success

    Here's everything you need to know heading into the new week of Fantasy Hockey.

  • Reports: Dustin Poirier signs agreement for third bout with Conor McGregor in July

    Conor McGregor said "the fight is booked" on Instagram.

  • Michigan's Juwan Howard named AP college coach of the year

    Michigan's decision to hire Juwan Howard raised a few eyebrows. The former member of the Fab Five certainly had the coaching chops after spending six years as an assistant with the NBA's Miami Heat. Turns out, Howard can recruit and coach.

  • Latest Christian Pulisic injury update

    Christian Pulisic injury news is something both Chelsea and USMNT fans are, sadly, way too familiar with.

  • Padres star Fernando Tatis collapses in pain at the plate, helped off field against Giants

    Fernando Tatis was down on the ground clearly in pain while grabbing his arm at the plate on Monday night.

  • College basketball's way-too-early men's preseason top 25 for 2021-22

    Which teams are best-positioned to be among nation's elite when the 2021-22 men's college basketball season begins in November?

  • QB A.J. McCarron made a $316 bonus playing for the Texans

    Quarterback A.J. McCarron made a $316 bonus playing for the Houston Texans in 2020.

  • Georgia voting debate reaches the Masters and Augusta National

    Golfers arriving for The Masters at Augusta National on Monday were nudged into addressing Georgia's new voting restrictions debate, but tried to steer clear of the controversy including Major League Baseball's decision to remove the All-Star Game from Atlanta over the issue. The Masters is the year's first golf major and one of the most popular annual sports events. Often described as Spring Break for CEOs, the tournament is a magnet for America's corporate elite, some of whom belong to Augusta National, which has gone to great lengths in the past to shield its members.

  • Roger Goodell responds to Georgia voting legislation in memo to NFL employees

    Goodell affirmed the NFL's commitment to voting rights in a memo sent to league employees.

  • Antonio Brown wants the Buccaneers to sign Antonio Brown

    With Ndamukong Suh becoming the latest Tampa Bay free agent to rejoin the team, the Buccaneers took a social-media victory lap. “First team to return all 22 Super Bowl starters since 1977,” the team said on Instagram, with the names and numbers of the returning 11 offensive and 11 defensive starters posted. A member of [more]