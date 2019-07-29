Wisconsin assistant won't coach in 2019-20 after setback

The Associated Press
Wisconsin interim Greg Gard, center, and new assistant coach Howard Moore, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Green Bay Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2015, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin says assistant coach Howard Moore, who survived a car wreck two months ago, won't coach during the upcoming season after experiencing a medical issue and going into cardiac arrest.

Moore suffered third-degree burns in a crash in May that killed his wife, Jennifer, and 9-year-old daughter, Jaidyn.

The school said Monday that Moore recently experienced a medical issue at his Madison-area home that required him to be transported to a hospital. While in transit, he went into cardiac arrest.

The school says Moore will be moved to a long-term care and rehabilitation facility.

The Chicago native played at Wisconsin from 1990-95 and was head coach at Illinois-Chicago before returning to his alma mater during the 2015-16 season.

