Wisconsin announces a new portion of their NIL collective

Wisconsin football continues to expand their NIL efforts, with the latest being announced today by the Badgers. Wisconsin is starting the “Camp Randall Club,” and Badger fans can become a part of it through different levels of memberships.

Taking a page out of the recruiting playbook, fans can join the club at different levels of giving all the way from one star to five star.

There are a number of different perks that go along with the levels, including VIP tailgate passes, discounts on merchandise, and much more. Check out more on how to become a member of The Camp Randall Club here:

Exciting news from @VarsityCltv! Learn more about becoming a member of Camp Randall Club | https://t.co/EMr5xfgkOP pic.twitter.com/BZtTBwPIS7 — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) August 31, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire